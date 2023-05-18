Bismarck teen publishes book, hopes to start conversation about adoption and foster care

BISMARCK, N.D. - Many of us might dream of one day writing a book; maybe it’s something we’ll tackle in retirement.

St. Mary’s High School sophomore Chloe Naslund has already checked writing and publishing a book off her bucket list. The 16-year-old’s new book “Adoptive Love” is available for purchase now.

“Adoptive Love” tackles a subject very close to Naslund’s heart and she hopes her book might get people talking.

Chloe Naslund still can’t believe what she’s reading. It is a story she wrote, now published and available for the world to read. Her book, “Adoptive Love,” is the story of a teenage girl named Zoey who has been sifted through the foster care system nearly all her life.

It’s a fiction story, but Chloe says her own life served as inspiration.

“I’m adopted, and my older brother is adopted,” said Chloe.

Brent and Jessica Naslund first met Chloe when she was just nine months old in an orphanage in Ghana.

“It was love at first sight,” said her dad, Brent.

They knew the second they met Chloe and her brother Cameron they wanted to adopt them.

“I knew that she was something special. We were drawn to her immediately,” recalled her mom, Jessica.

“There was something in her eyes. She had this twinkle in her eyes, and she was really engaging,” added Brent.

That twinkle is still there. And as she’s grown, so have her dreams. So, when Chloe decided to publish a book, her parents weren’t surprised.

“When she says she’s going to do something she does it,” said Jessica.

It took nearly two years to get “Adoptive Love” published. Chloe hopes the story might start some important conversations about adoption and foster care.

“I wanted it to make it like not one of those hush hush conversations and to really be able to validate the feelings of people going through adoption or who are in foster care because you know, life is messy, and it’s just one of those things that this is our world,” she explained.

A world that Chloe Naslund hopes to make a little better, one word at a time.

Chloe’s book is available on Amazon. Adoptive Love: Naslund, Chloe: 9781733349284: Amazon.com: Books

