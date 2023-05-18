Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The highly anticipated Annual Bike Safety Rodeo took place on Wednesday, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the POW/MIA Plaza In West Fargo. The event was an evening filled with exciting activities and valuable knowledge to promote bicycle safety among participants of all ages.

The POW/MIA Plaza transformed into a hub of bicycle enthusiasts as attendees were encouraged to bring their bikes and join in on the fun. The event boasted a range of engaging offerings designed to educate and entertain. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of SCHEELS, helmet giveaways were available to ensure every participant had the necessary safety gear.

Safe Kids FM conducted helmet checks, ensuring that each helmet is properly fitted for maximum protection. In addition, Safe Kids shared essential safe riding tips to empower attendees with the knowledge needed for a secure cycling experience.

The highlight of the Bike Safety Rodeo was a large set obstacle course. Participants who completed all the stations had to a chance to win the exciting prize of a brand-new bicycle.

Reflecting on the event’s objectives, the logistics coordinator, Triton Teske stated: “The goal of the entire event, I would say, is just to teach kids the fundamentals of safety on a bicycle. There’s a world out there that might not be paying attention to you as well as you should be paying attention to them.”

