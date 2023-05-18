Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness

By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The highly anticipated Annual Bike Safety Rodeo took place on Wednesday, from 5:30pm to 7:30pm at the POW/MIA Plaza In West Fargo. The event was an evening filled with exciting activities and valuable knowledge to promote bicycle safety among participants of all ages.

The POW/MIA Plaza transformed into a hub of bicycle enthusiasts as attendees were encouraged to bring their bikes and join in on the fun. The event boasted a range of engaging offerings designed to educate and entertain. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of SCHEELS, helmet giveaways were available to ensure every participant had the necessary safety gear.

Safe Kids FM conducted helmet checks, ensuring that each helmet is properly fitted for maximum protection. In addition, Safe Kids shared essential safe riding tips to empower attendees with the knowledge needed for a secure cycling experience.

The highlight of the Bike Safety Rodeo was a large set obstacle course. Participants who completed all the stations had to a chance to win the exciting prize of a brand-new bicycle.

Reflecting on the event’s objectives, the logistics coordinator, Triton Teske stated: “The goal of the entire event, I would say, is just to teach kids the fundamentals of safety on a bicycle. There’s a world out there that might not be paying attention to you as well as you should be paying attention to them.”

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Latest News

School bus (generic)
Bus driver shortage continues to impact schools in the metro
West Fargo, ND
May 17 - Bus routes cut
Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students
Breckenridge school board votes to move forward with hiring a Dean of Students
Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness
Annual Bike Safety Rodeo Promotes Bicycle Safety Awareness