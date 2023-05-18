Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

19-year-old arrested for driving 176 mph on interstate in BMW, authorities say

Oregon authorities say a 19-year-old driver was arrested for traveling 176 mph on the interstate. (Source: KPTV)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - A 19-year-old driver has been arrested in Oregon for driving at extremely high speeds.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy using a speed measuring tool spotted a 2016 BMW M3 on Interstate 5 traveling at 176 mph at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle then passed another deputy on the highway before they caught up to the vehicle and it exited the interstate.

Authorities said deputies were able to pin the vehicle with their cruisers on the off-ramp.

The 19-year-old driver was identified as Milo Schneider. He was booked into the Washington County Jail for reckless driving.

According to deputies, Schneider told them that at one point he was traveling 183 mph.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Man charged with stealing 9 guns from Fergus Falls business
Man charged with stealing 9 guns from Fergus Falls business
A bald eagle crashed through the living room window of a home in Washington. (KING)
Bald eagle crashes through living room window

Latest News

Students at William Monroe High School are having to pay thousands of dollars after a senior...
High school students to pay $7,000 for vandalism after senior prank
Andy Warhol created images of Prince as part of a 1984 commission for Vanity Fair.
Supreme Court rules against Andy Warhol’s foundation in a case about a portrait he made of Prince
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
ChatGPT makes its debut as a smartphone app on iPhones
FILE - In this Jan. 9, 2019 photo, a statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stands in front of...
Disney scraps plans for new Florida campus as fight with Gov. Ron DeSantis continues
Veterinary technician Trent “TJ” Taylor, 21, was killed Sunday in a shooting at Shively Animal...
Pet owner shoots, kills vet tech during argument at animal clinic, police say