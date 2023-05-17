Zebra mussel mitigation a top priority for ANS awareness week

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Invasive species are increasing in North Dakota’s waterways, and the state government is hoping to do something about it.

The Department of Water Resources, North Dakota Game and Fish, and Governor Burgum are putting the spotlight on aquatic nuisance species all week. Game and Fish officials say highlighting good practices – such as cleaning, draining, and drying all boating equipment after every use – can help stop the spread of nuisance species.

“You can go from nice beaches to clumps of zebra mussels rolling around on everything and it covering every surface and every rock, making it very, very unsightly. Cutting unprotected feet, fouling fishing hooks, all of the above,” said Ben Holen, North Dakota Game and Fish Department ANS coordinator.

Zebra mussels are the most common example of an aquatic nuisance species. But a handful of others are also found in North Dakota’s waterways, including flowering rush, and grass, bighead, silver, and common carp.

