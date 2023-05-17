Cooking with Cash Wa
Smoke from Canada raises concerns

Wild fire smoke causes concerns
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - If you’ve noticed the haze in the sky and have some concerns. You’re not alone. But, experts say most of us have nothing to worry about.

If you want to be cautious, physicians do say, stay inside. Those at the highest risk would be those with a severe level of cpd, emphysema, or asthma.

Dr. Kremens says the pollution levels will continue to get lower as the wind changes.

