School board to discuss next steps for leadership at Breckenridge schools

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Breckenridge School Board is meeting on Wednesday to discuss next steps with leadership within the district.

At the last school board meeting in late April, board members voted to eliminate the high school principal position and put the current elementary school principal in charge of the entire K-12 district.

More than 100 parents, staff and students voiced concerns and asked for the district to reconsider. The main issues brought up were student safety and teacher burn out. The school board said it comes down to money - and they aren’t getting enough funding from the state to staff two principals.

A proposed alternative is to hire a Dean of Students, which the school board will be discussing Wednesday afternoon. The meeting is at the elementary school at 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.