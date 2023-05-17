Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Residents displaced after heavy fire found inside a multi-unit home

By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a multi-unit home in the 400 block of N. 3rd Street in Grand Forks, early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they got the call around 1 am and when they arrived smoke was seen coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke on the third floor. The third floor of the home was significantly damaged and moderate damage throughout the rest of the house.

No one was hurt, but all of the tenants have been displaced. five engines, one truck, and 17 fire personnel all responded to the incident. The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
The Original Bar and Nightclub in Minot, ND
Popular Fargo band addresses deadly shooting at ND bar performance

Latest News

Residents displaced after heavy fire found inside a multi-unit home
Residents displaced after heavy fire found inside a multi-unit home
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
10:00PM Sports May 16
10:00PM Sports May 16