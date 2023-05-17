Residents displaced after heavy fire found inside a multi-unit home

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a multi-unit home in the 400 block of N. 3rd Street in Grand Forks, early Wednesday morning.

Authorities say they got the call around 1 am and when they arrived smoke was seen coming from the roof. Once inside, firefighters found heavy flames and smoke on the third floor. The third floor of the home was significantly damaged and moderate damage throughout the rest of the house.

No one was hurt, but all of the tenants have been displaced. five engines, one truck, and 17 fire personnel all responded to the incident. The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.