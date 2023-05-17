Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

North Dakotans may not receive Social Security if debt negotiations not reached

Debt ceiling
Debt ceiling(MGN)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Time is ticking on reaching a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling. However, there must be bipartisan agreement on raising the limit.

It’s important we do so because the alternative, according to both sides in D.C., is the nation may run out of money to pay all its bills as soon as June 1. That means payments issued by the federal government — like Social Security, Medicare, tax refunds, military salaries and others would likely be delayed.

Retired seniors would take one of the biggest hits as they’re on fixed incomes. According to the national Social Security website, 140,668 North Dakotans receive payments. 105,753 of them are retired workers who rely on those disbursements to make ends meet.

The good news is President Joe Biden met with Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday in the hope of negotiating a deal.

“We’re going to come together because there’s no alternative to do the right thing for the country... Leaders all agree, we will not default. Every leader has said that,” said Biden.

AARP provides resources for seniors to stay informed and can offer solutions in times of financial hardships. For more information, call (866) 554-5383 or visit aarp.org.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Man on the run after driving car through Fargo-Moorhead bike race
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Latest News

Fallen Grand Forks officer’s son visits the station
Grand Forks Referendum
Grand Forks passes referendum
Wild fire
Smoke from Canada raises concerns
Dog
Experts talk preventing, breaking up dog fights after fatal attack in Grand Forks