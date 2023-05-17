Cooking with Cash Wa
More Smoke with PM Rain/Thunder Today

Canadian Wildfire Smoke Mixing Down to the Surface
By Lisa Green
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 6:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY:

Increasing cloud cover and increasing wind today. Humidity will also be increasing, but there will be some fire weather concern into the afternoon. Wildfire smoke/ and hazy skies will be of concern for some again as well.

Wind for the first half of the day, ahead of a cold front, will be southerly. As the front passes through, winds shift northwesterly and become gusty. With the passage of the front, smoke may worsen. More of the smoke will have a chance to mix down to the surface as compared to Tuesday. You may be able to smell it, and air quality will be more impacted.

The front also brings on the chance of rain and thundershowers from west to east in the afternoon and evening. The t-showers arrive first in northeastern ND in the later afternoon hours. They can be expected in the southern Valley and Lakes Country around and after sunset. Severe weather is not anticipated.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Chances for rain showers on Thursday as the area of low pressure and cold front exit the region. Expect winds out of the North-Northwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday. Highs will be much cooler in the 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday we will have decreasing winds on. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

