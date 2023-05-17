More Smoke with PM Rain/Thunder Today

MIDDAY CURRENTS:

Today is another hazy day. The plume of smoke that we saw yesterday has continued its southward march. As a result, things aren’t *quite* as hazy as they were yesterday. However, there is enough smoke in our area to affect our temperatures and filter the sun a bit. There is less smoke in places in the north and west. It is thicker in the south and east. Just like yesterday, the smoke is mostly remaining high up in the atmosphere. However, some could mix down to the surface at times. Some sensitive groups may have issues breathing today.

We’re also watching a cold front begin to enter our area. We are starting to see some rain enter our area up in our extreme northwest communities. Right now, it is just rain, but there have been some rumbles of thunder. The thunder activity has mostly been confined to the Canadian side of the border.

Our winds our out of the south as a result of that could front. They are blowing at about 15 mph for most. we have seen gusts over 20 mph at times.

Thanks to the south wind, we have another warm day on our hands. Temperatures in North Dakota are warmer than they are on the Minnesota side of the Red River. In the west, we have temperatures in the 70s, while temperatures are in the 60s in the east thanks to the smoke from the Canadian Wildfires.

THE NEXT 24 HOURS:

Through the afternoon, we will continue to see the southerly wind which will help to propel temperatures back up into the 80s for many across the area. We will also see the cold front slowly make its way eastward into our area. The front will bring rain and storms as it moves through.

By the evening drive, most of the area will be in the upper 70s or low 80s with the south wind. The Devils Lake Basin will be a bit cooler as a result of the cold front and corresponding rain. By the late evening, we will see some intensification of the rain. There will be more storms than there is now. Places behind the rain will have north winds with cooler temperatures.

By around midnight, the line of storms will be moving through the F-M Metro as well as the Grand Forks area and up into Northern Minnesota. Places ahead of the rain will be in the 60s with a south wind. Places behind the rain will be in the 50s with a north wind.

Through the early morning hours of Thursday, the heaviest rain will be making its way through Lakes Country. Lightning and thunder activity will be less likely but not completely out of the question. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the region.

By the morning drive, things will be fairly quiet. The rain will still be in our far eastern communities, but it will be on the way out. Temperatures will be in the 50s for most of the region with a little bit of a north breeze. Through the morning hours, we will have scattered rain showers moving in the Northern Valley.

By lunch time on Thursday, some places in the north will have temperatures in the 40s, while some places in the south will have temperatures in the 70s. The south will have some sunny skies, while the rain continues in the north. During the afternoon, we will see a bit of an intensification in the rain in the north. The north winds will also pick up in speed. We could see gusts near 30 mph at times.

The rain will continue through the evening drive. Temperatures will remain in the 50s for much of the region, though we will still see a wide range of temperatures in our area. The rain will calm down a little bit through the evening. However, we will still see some rain in Northern Valley.

By bedtime, the north winds will continue. The rain will be on its way out but will continue into the overnight period into Friday. We will have clear skies in the south. Temperatures will be in the 40s for most.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Chances for rain showers on Thursday as the area of low pressure and cold front exit the region. Expect winds out of the North-Northwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday. Highs will be much cooler in the 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday we will have decreasing winds on. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

