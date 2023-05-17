Cooking with Cash Wa
MnDOT Temporarily Closes Westbound I-94 near Downer for Bridge Inspection

(Jerick Tafoya)
By Reed Gregory
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has announced a temporary closure and detour for westbound Interstate 94 near Downer (Exit 15) on Wednesday, May 17. The closure, set to begin at around 9:30 a.m., will last up to two hours to facilitate a bridge inspection of the overpass bridge at County Road 10.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-94 will be directed to a detour route near Barnesville (Exit 22) that includes Highway 9 and County Road 10. While the bridge inspection takes place, the I-94 eastbound exit and entrance ramps will remain open. However, westbound County Road 10 drivers will be prohibited from crossing the overpass. All westbound traffic on County Road 10 will be required to exit at the I-94 interchange.

The bridge in question was struck by a semi carrying a heavy load on May 8, resulting in traffic being limited to one lane on County Road 10. MnDOT is currently assessing the bridge’s condition.

To stay informed about real-time traffic and travel updates in Minnesota, motorists are encouraged to visit www.511mn.org

