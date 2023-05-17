Man charged with stealing 9 guns from Fergus Falls business

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges after authorities say he stole several guns from a Fergus Falls business.

Police say on Monday, May 15 they were called to JK Sports for a burglary report. At the time of the burglary call, authorities had a suspect identified but didn’t have an exact count of how many firearms were stolen.

Later the same day, authorities were eventually able to find the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Cole Michelson of Minneapolis, MN. Police learned Michelson stole nine guns, valued at roughly $12,000.

Michelson is now facing a felony burglary with a dangerous weapon charge and multiple felony theft involving a firearm charges.

All of the stolen guns were recovered by police.

