Mall of America announces store location for the Indigenous brand, Manitobah

BLOOMINGON, MN. (Valley News Live) - Mall of America announced the opening of the Indigenous footwear brand, Manitobah, to its first retail location in the United States. Manitobah was founded in 1997 in Winnipeg, Manitoba by Métis entrepreneur, Sean McCormick, with a vision of creating a successful brand that also represents and benefits Indigenous communities across North America.

Manitobah offers a wide variety of footwear products that range from traditional mukluks, moccasins, slippers, winter boots, sandals, and more. In addition, the store has a selection of clothing, accessories, and home goods that feature Indigenous art and are all made with premium materials.

The openings is scheduled for fall of 2023, just in time for the winter season. The popular Canadian brand continues to strive to practice sustainable efforts with the use of natural materials, while also providing quality footwear that is warm and waterproof, to survive the winter seasons.

