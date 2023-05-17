Cooking with Cash Wa
Graduation rates take a hit at some local colleges and universities

This May, 400 students from Concordia, about 800 from MSUM, and 1400 from NDSU graduated.
By Nachai Taylor
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s the season for many students to graduate from local colleges and universities. NDSU, Concordia, and MSUM are reporting that their 4-year graduation rates took a hit post the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concordia College typically sees a graduation rate in the upper 60th percent, but due to the pandemic, many of the students were given the option to stay an extra year.

“We offered a flex year for our students. During the pandemic, we offered students the opportunity to stay a fifth year because they had a different and disruptive college experience for some of the years. We had a very high number of students participate in that,” said Provost Susan Larson.

MSUM also saw a decline in its graduation rate, which is at about 55%. Enrollment also took a hit.

“The enrollment right now, by my last count, was about 4200. We have seen a decline due to COVID and we’re trying to get that enrollment back up,” said Arrick Jackson, the provost at Minnesota State University-Moorhead.

This year, 46% of students that started out as freshmen have completed all 4 years. Laura Oster-Aaland, the vice provost of Student Affairs and Enrollment says of those students 93% secure employment within six months of graduating. Although, Oster-Aaland says they did see a dip in first and second-year retention after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oster-Aaland says the graduation rate has been rising over the years, but the university is looking at ways to give it a boost.

“It’s just really important that students today, and always, need support navigating higher education. We want to meet students where they are at,” she said.

NDSU has rolled out a new academic advising program to help students stay on track to graduation. Both MSUM and Concordia are using a similar strategy to bring up the graduation rate. Although at Concordia, they are also requiring students to report midterm grades and they’re conducting a new pilot study on student success rates.

