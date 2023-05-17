Driver pleads not guilty in WF crash that killed motorcyclist

WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The woman at the center of drunk and reckless driving allegations in a crash that killed a motorcyclist in West Fargo last month has pleaded not guilty in the case.

West Fargo Police and North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the Main Ave. and 17th St. E., around 9 p.m. on April 12. Officers say 31-year-old Thomas Fradet was on his motorcycle heading west on Main Ave. when he tried to make a left turn. The crash report says that’s when an SUV driven by 28-year-old Taquoya Saldana T-boned Fradet. Witnesses told authorities Saldana was driving “at a high rate of speed” just before the crash.

Fradet was rushed to the hospital and later died. Friends and family of Fradet say he was a kind, generous man and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Saldana was cited and has since pleaded guilty to a citation of speeding more than 20 mph over the speed limit. She was also originally charged with two misdemeanors, including reckless driving and driving under suspension. The latter charge has since been dropped by prosecutors. Saldana pleaded not guilty to reckless driving in court on May 17. She will be back in court on Aug. 23.

The crash is still under investigation and reconstruction by North Dakota Highway Patrol, and additional charges could still be filed.

