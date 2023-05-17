Department of Environmental Quality urges caution during smoky conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality advises residents to consider limiting prolonged outdoor activities while smoky conditions remain across the state. Wildfires in northwestern Canada are sending smoke across North Dakota.

Extremely small particles of ash and soot, or particulate matter, have been increasing over the last few hours across northwestern regions of the state. Environmental Quality advises people with respiratory conditions, the elderly and young children to avoid prolonged outdoor exposure.

High particulate numbers partnered with a weather front will continue to push smoke across the state. Individuals reacting negatively to the smoke should seek immediate help from a medical provider. Environmental Quality will continue to closely monitor the air sampling network across the state and will follow up with additional information as it becomes available.

for up-to-date information of your regions air quality and respritory protection tips during this time visit the Fire and Smoke Map website.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.