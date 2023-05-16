Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for northern Minnesota

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to announce an air quality alert for northern Minnesota.

The affected area includes the northern half of Minnesota, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs. Northerly winds will push the smoke as far south as Hinckley and Alexandria by Tuesday afternoon. Air quality should improve across northeast Minnesota, with the alert expiring at 4:00 p.m.

Fine particle levels had the potential to reach the orange air quality index on Tuesday, meaning the air is particularly unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those who are highly sensitive to air pollution - such as those with heart/lung disease, the elderly, and small children - may want to limit time outdoors Tuesday and Wednesday.

The wildfire smoke and haze transforms the bright sun into a light, orange glow. The First Alert StormTeam says it’s keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected on Tuesday.

Learn more about the air quality alert here. North Dakota doesn’t have an agency in charge of issuing air quality alerts.

