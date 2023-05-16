Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for northern Minnesota

Haze in the air in northern Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires.
Haze in the air in northern Minnesota due to Canadian wildfires.(Valley News Live)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Smoke from Canadian wildfires has prompted the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to announce an air quality alert for northern Minnesota.

The affected area includes the northern half of Minnesota, and the tribal nations of Grand Portage, Fond du Lac, Leech Lake, Red Lake, and Mille Lacs. Northerly winds will push the smoke as far south as Hinckley and Alexandria by Tuesday afternoon. Air quality should improve across northeast Minnesota, with the alert expiring at 4:00 p.m.

Fine particle levels had the potential to reach the orange air quality index on Tuesday, meaning the air is particularly unhealthy for sensitive groups. Those who are highly sensitive to air pollution - such as those with heart/lung disease, the elderly, and small children - may want to limit time outdoors Tuesday and Wednesday.

The wildfire smoke and haze transforms the bright sun into a light, orange glow. The First Alert StormTeam says it’s keeping temperatures a few degrees cooler than expected on Tuesday.

Learn more about the air quality alert here. North Dakota doesn’t have an agency in charge of issuing air quality alerts.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
File graphic of an ambulance.
Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
COUPLE FORCED TO FIND NEW VENUE AFTER BUSINESS HOSTING WEDDING CLOSES
Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns

Latest News

Lane closure generic
Lane closure on I-94 near Downer for bridge inspection
Swimming pool
Almost time to make a splash! Fargo Parks to open outdoor pools early next month
Adam Fravel
Maddi Kingsbury’s former partner appears in court seeking custody of children
Minnesota lawmakers in a conference committee have finalized a bill to legalize adult-use...
Conference Cmte. agrees to finalized cannabis bill