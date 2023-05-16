Cooking with Cash Wa
West Fargo Police Department hosting informational open house on new body cameras

WF BODY CAMERAS OPEN HOUSE(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:56 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Police Department announced they will be holding an informational open house for residents to learn more about their new body cameras program. The event is being held on Monday, May 22 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the Lieutenant Adam Gustafson Training Room at West Fargo City Hall.

Chief Denis Otterness says “This informational open house is an opportunity for our residents to learn more about the new body worn camera program while interacting with our officers. We are grateful for our community’s support of the department and look forward to continuing to strengthen those relationships through our body worn camera program.”

The West Fargo Police Department has started testing the WatchGuard body worn cameras on an initial group of officers to enhance policing best practices and reinforce community trust and transparency.

This testing phase is the first step towards department wide implementation and allows for an effective program roll out.. The WatchGuard system has been selected for the testing phase as the program is cost-effective due to the compatibility with the department’s current in-car and interview room camera systems. These cameras are also widely used throughout the law enforcement community.

A final selection of a vendor and services will be reviewed following the testing phase. The cameras will be evaluated on functionality, wear ability and durability.

The West Fargo Police Department expects to deploy approximately 80 body cameras by the end of 2023.

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
