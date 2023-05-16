Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

West Fargo Eats. to host first Pop Up Pantry of the Season

Contact free grocery pick-up Thursday, May 18th
Organized by Lutheran Church of the Cross, YWCA, Great Plains Food Bank, and Gate City Bank
Organized by Lutheran Church of the Cross, YWCA, Great Plains Food Bank, and Gate City Bank(West Fargo Eats)
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Eats. food share alliance is hosting their first Pop Up Pantry of the season on Thursday, May 18th from 4-5:30 pm for contact free food pick-up. Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome to drive or walk up to the mobile food pantry located outside the Lutheran Church of the Cross.

Groceries are provided on a first come, first serve basis in a shopping-style experience and those in need do not need to call ahead. Food items available include fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery, dairy, shelf stable, and meat items.

Volunteers will be taking safety precautions and ask that clients arriving by car remain in their vehicles at all times. Pop up organizers also ask that clients do not arrive sooner than 10 minutes prior to the designated start time. There is no need to call ahead.

Donations to West Fargo Eats. can be dropped off at the Lutheran Church of the Cross office. The pantry is currently asking the community for increased item donations of cereal, ground coffee, elbow macaroni, and spaghetti sauce. West Fargo Eats. is also accepting volunteers. To sign up your workplace, community organization, or church group, check the open volunteer spots here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
File graphic of an ambulance.
Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull
Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks

Latest News

Shawn Larkin of Fargo pointed a loaded handgun at an officer.
Fargo man sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for pointing loaded gun at police officers
Noon News Part 1 - May 16
Noon News Part 1 - May 16
Noon Weather – May 16
Noon Weather – May 16
Utility billing errors cost West Fargo $1.25 million in taxpayer money
Utility billing errors cost West Fargo $1.25 million in taxpayer money