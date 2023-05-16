West Fargo Eats. to host first Pop Up Pantry of the Season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Eats. food share alliance is hosting their first Pop Up Pantry of the season on Thursday, May 18th from 4-5:30 pm for contact free food pick-up. Anyone in need of food assistance is welcome to drive or walk up to the mobile food pantry located outside the Lutheran Church of the Cross.

Groceries are provided on a first come, first serve basis in a shopping-style experience and those in need do not need to call ahead. Food items available include fresh fruits and vegetables, bakery, dairy, shelf stable, and meat items.

Volunteers will be taking safety precautions and ask that clients arriving by car remain in their vehicles at all times. Pop up organizers also ask that clients do not arrive sooner than 10 minutes prior to the designated start time. There is no need to call ahead.

Donations to West Fargo Eats. can be dropped off at the Lutheran Church of the Cross office. The pantry is currently asking the community for increased item donations of cereal, ground coffee, elbow macaroni, and spaghetti sauce. West Fargo Eats. is also accepting volunteers. To sign up your workplace, community organization, or church group, check the open volunteer spots here.

