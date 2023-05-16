Cooking with Cash Wa
Valley Middle School at the center of another vote in Grand Forks

Valley Middle School concept image
Valley Middle School concept image(Icon Architectural Group)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:39 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Voters in Grand Forks will head to the polls Tuesday for another referendum concerning Valley Middle School. At its meeting on March 6, the Grand Forks School Board unanimously voted to approve a $79 million referendum to construct and equip a new Valley Middle School and the demolition of the current school ($55 million), to construct and modernize the central kitchen at the district office (Mark Sanford Education Center) location ($6 million), and to construct and equip for safety and security improvements to school property throughout Grand Forks Public Schools ($18 million). The election will be held on Tuesday, May 16. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Alerus Center.

Addressing deferred maintenance at Valley Middle School has been a topic of discussion in the community and at the School Board level for some time. ICON Architectural Group and Cuningham Architecture Group walked through all the buildings to refine capital maintenance needs and assisted in administering a survey gauging community support. The district says problems include little to no air conditioning, the electrical system is at capacity, the plumbing is outdated and the heating (boiler) system is past its life expectancy.

The estimated tax impact on a residential value of $100,000 would be $96.93 annually.

To learn more about the referendum, click here.

Valley Middle School was at the center of another vote back in the June 2021. To see our reporting on that, click here.

