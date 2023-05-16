Cooking with Cash Wa
Utility billing errors cost West Fargo $1.25 million in taxpayer money

(KVLY)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The city of West Fargo has been incorrectly charging some properties for utilities resulting in a loss to taxpayers of at least $1.25 million in revenue.

Officials found this year some properties had been overbilled underbilled or in some cases not billed at all for multiple years at a time.

This includes an estimated $1.4 million undercharge for water and sewer used by Cargill Inc one of the city’s largest water users. The company has agreed to pay about $500,000 of that amount, but not the remainder. Officials say these errors mainly impacted commercial properties and no single-family homes.

During last night’s May, 15 city commission meeting West Fargo’s mayor Bernie Dardis said:

“This is beyond comprehension of how we got to this point. This isn’t something a commissioner is going to go in and look for but we’ve been dealt a hand now and it’s going to be up to us to try and fix it.”

The mayor added officials have been in touch with the company that provides the city with billing software and other safeguards to prevent something like this from happening again.

