Start of tick season

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -

Like it or not, tick season has begun! According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, peak risk of tick-borne illness lasts from about mid-May through mid-July.

Ticks are more commonly found in wooded areas, but you can find them in urban areas too. Officials say it’s best practice to check for ticks whenever you’ve been outside for long period of time.

Elizabeth Schiffman, Epidemiologist Supervisor at the Minnesota Department of Health, explains, ”if you’re thinking about outdoor activities and you’re thinking, oh, I better make sure I bring my sunscreen for that, maybe also think about your bug repellent as well, because if you’re going to be outdoors spending time that’s where the ticks are too, and they like the same kind of weather we do, so they’re going to be out and about.”>

You can learn more about how to remove ticks safely and how to recognize the symptoms of tick-borne illness on the Minnesota Department of Health website.

