Police: No such thing as a ‘bad batch’ of drugs

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - At least 14 people have died in the metro this year due to drug overdoses, and local law enforcement say they expect that number to rise as opioid-use continues to surge both here at home and across the U.S.

Fargo Police’s 43 overdose cases so far in 2023 almost exclusively deal with fentanyl. Captain Bill Ahfeldt says many times people blame those overdoses on ‘bad batches,’ but as he puts it, there’s really no such thing as a bad batch of drugs.

“It’s all a bad batch because it’s unregulated. These pills that people are taking are being made in hotel rooms, clandestine labs, and depending upon who’s making them, you might get an effect off one pill one night, and the next day, you have a complete overdose because you don’t know how much fentanyl is in it,” Capt. Ahfeldt said.

In 2022, more than 38,000 fentanyl pills were seized within the metro. And just within the last five months, local law enforcement say they’ve responded to more than 70 overdoses, with 20 percent of those ending in death.

“We’re big advocates of Narcan. Everyone should be carrying it. They should be in every break room,” Adam Martin, founder of F5 Project and Vice President of The Ridge Treatment and Reentry Center said.

Martin says North Dakota is a desert when it comes to treatment facilities. He says there are far more people needing help than can give it, and adds that the programs that do exist, don’t work together enough.

“Treatment centers need to be working with re-entry organizations, re-entry orgs need to be working with homeless shelters. It seems like everybody’s siloed. Most places, healthcare, treatment, jail or prisons, their services stop as soon as you leave the door and that’s when it’s most crucially needed,” Martin said.

Martin says he applauds the work now being done in jails and prisons as program are aimed to help reform and rehabilitate those on the inside. He says a holistic approach is the only true solution to tackling addiction in our communities.

“Addiction is not a moral failing. It’s not criminal behavior. The criminal behavior is a byproduct of addiction. If we can figure addiction, I think we can save lives and parents don’t have to bury their kids,” he said.

Police say they want to help those who are addicted get connected with the many services in the community, and remind you of immunity laws if someone you are with overdoses on drugs. Traffickers remain law enforcement agencies number one targets, and a 2021 ND law enhanced sentences for those caught selling drugs that lead to someone’s death.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.