Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks

Dog attack
Dog attack(MGN)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two dogs are dead and one woman is injured in the Northern Valley after an attack Tuesday evening.

Grand Forks Police were called to the 1600 block of 28th Ave. S. for a report of a dog bite just after 5 p.m. May 16. The caller stated she was caring for a friend’s dog, and stated that dog attacked and killed her pet dog. A news release from police states the aggressive dog was then trying to attack another dog in the home. Police say the caller tried to stop the attack and was injured.

While officers were trying to contain the aggressive dog, they say the dog broke the steel catch pole. The dog then was able to get out of the building and was running around “a populated area between apartment buildings,” police said.

The dog was shot and killed, but it’s unclear if police or someone else fired the gun. GFPD says the bullets were accounted for and there is no other damage or injuries from the shots.

Police say while on scene, two other people reported that same dog attacked their dogs recently, but said they didn’t report it.

The two deceased dogs were taken to the Humane Society, and the caller is receiving medical care.

This is a developing story. Stick with Valley News Live for updates.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull
Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks

Latest News

Zebra mussels
Zebra mussel mitigation a top priority for ANS awareness week
Free dog adoptions
Free dog adoptions at Homeward Animal Shelter
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded