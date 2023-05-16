Permitted fire leads to shed fire near Mapleton

NEAR MAPLETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A controlled burn near Mapleton got out of hand and led to a shed fire.

Authorities say a someone had a permit for a controlled burn of a shelter belt along 42nd St. SE near Mapleton on Monday, May 15.

However, officials say the burn got out of control, prompting a call to firefighters around 7:30 p.m.

Two department responded to the grass fire turned shed fire. Crews spent about two hours on scene before getting it all under control.

A damage estimate is not available. No one was hurt.

