Mom, daughter graduate from nursing program together

A mother and daughter both graduated from the registered nurse program from East Carolina University at the same time. (Source: WCTI, family handout)
By Star Connor, WCTI
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WCTI) – A mother and daughter both graduated from the registered nurse program at East Carolina University at the same time.

According to ECU, this is the first time something like this has happened at the university.

“At first they thought we were sisters, and then I would have to explain that I was the mom, and we were doing it together,” Jessica Van Wagenen said.

Van Wagenen, a mother of three and wife of a retired Marine, said she had to put her dreams on hold to raise her daughters.

“I always thought the girls needed some sort of stability because we were always picking up, moving, and with their dad kind of in and out all the time,” she said. “So, I decided to forgo my college and focus on giving the children as much stability as possible and stayed home with them.”

Her daughter Keelin Van Wagenen said she’s grateful for her mother who never gave up on her goals.

“I tell her every day that I’m proud of her and she continued to do what she wanted to do,” she said.

Jessica is a nurse in the operating room for Carteret Healthcare and Keelin is a nurse for ECU Health in pediatrics.

They both said going to nursing school together is a memory they will cherish forever.

“It’s pretty exciting. It’s really nice to be able to share that with my daughter. We will always have that together,” Jessica said.

“It feels cool. Some people went to school with their siblings, some with their significant others, I just get to say I went with my mom,” Keelin said.

Copyright 2023 WCTI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

