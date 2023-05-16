Cooking with Cash Wa
Lieutenant Governor to visit Northern Cass Public Schools to view ABLE in School Curriculum

Lt. Governor Tammy Miller to experience ABLE in action May 19
TAMMY MILLER
By Rian Richards
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - TNT Kid’s Fitness and Gymnastics of Fargo and Northern Cass Public Schools has invited Lt. Governor, Tammy Miller to participate in a new program aimed towards encouraging diversity, equality, and inclusion through the support of physical education in schools. The goal is to level the “playing field” in K-12 education for all children, including those with special needs and ultimately creating systemic change.

The Northern Cass Public School will host the program on Friday, May 19th from 12:30-1:30pm in the gymnasium with an interview with Miller to follow. TNT’s goal is to expand the ABLE curriculum throughout flagship schools in North Dakota.

The ABLE physical education curriculum is grounded in the ABLE framework and is designed to support the ABLE individual in developing cognitive, social-emotional, sensory, physical, and social skills.

ABLE curriculum also offers online and in-person K-12 materials for physical education teachers that is ready-to-use and aligns with national SHAPE education standards. The overall goal of the ABLE Physical Education Curriculum is to help individuals build emerging or missing skills that will support them as they navigate school, daily life interactions, and future workforce.

