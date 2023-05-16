I-94 to close near Downer for bridge inspection

DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People traveling on westbound Interstate-94 near Downer (Exit 15) will encounter a temporary closure and detour on Wednesday, May 17. The closure will begin at approximately 9:30 a.m. and last up to two hours as bridge crews inspect the overpass bridge at County Road 10.

Westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured near Barnesville (Exit 22) to Highway 9 and County Road 10. During the bridge inspection, the I-94 eastbound exit and entrance ramps will remain open, but westbound County Road 10 motorists will be restricted from crossing the overpass. All westbound traffic on County Road 10 must exit at the I-94 interchange.

The bridge was hit by the high load of a semi on May 8. Traffic has been reduced to one lane on County Road 10 while MnDOT assesses the bridge.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

