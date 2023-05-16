Free dog adoptions at Homeward Animal Shelter

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Homeward Animal Shelter is full of dogs in need of forever homes, so the shelter has waived the adoption fees on all dogs that are already spayed or neutered through Sunday, May 21, 2023. They say there is an overwhelming number of dogs in need and the shelter has run out of space.

They say the dogs are all searching for passionate connections and forever homes.

The normal adoption application process still applies. To view available dogs and fill out the adoption application, click here.

Homeward Animal Shelter is located at 1201 28th Ave N in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.