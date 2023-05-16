Former Tribal Official Sentenced for Bribery Scheme

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A former North Dakota Tribal government official of the Three Affiliated Tribes of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nations (MHA Nation) was sentenced yesterday to five years in prison for soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks from a contractor providing construction services on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.

Randall Judge Phelan, 58, of Mandaree, North Dakota, was an elected official on the Tribal Business Council from 2013 to 2020. It was during this time that Phelan began soliciting and accepting bribes and kickbacks amounting to more than $645,000 from a contractor operating on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation. According to court documents, Phelan used his official position to aid the contractors business by awarding millions of dollars in contracts, fabricating bids, and fraudulent invoices in exchange for payments.

In October 2022, Phelan pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds, honest services wire fraud, and bribery concerning programs receiving federal funds.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.