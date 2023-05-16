Fargo City Commission Meeting Addresses Illegal Street Racing

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - In a recent city commission meeting, the City of Fargo discussed several key issues, including zoning changes, tax exemptions for upcoming projects, and the ongoing issue of street racing and speeding in certain areas of the city.

The Fargo Police Department partnered with the North Dakota Highway Patrol last year to target street racers in the areas of 19th Ave. N., South University Dr., 32nd Ave. S., and 52nd Ave. S. However, the issue persists still, and the city hopes to collaborate with city engineers to find a solution.

During the meeting, the city also acknowledged street racing efforts across the bridge in Minnesota, where air patrol was used to catch those speeding and racing illegally. Many believe the issue is primarily a law enforcement issue, and while engineers can assist in finding a potential solution, many members believe only so much can be done without affecting the common commuter.

The next meeting is scheduled for four weeks from today, after a collaboration between engineering and the Fargo Police Department. The city officials discussed the importance of finding a viable solution to the persistent problem of street racing and speeding in certain areas of the city, and they will continue to explore all possible options to address the issue, while avoiding an inconvenience to everyday commuters.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.