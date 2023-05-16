Engaged couple scrambles to plan wedding after a Grand Forks business shuts down

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Casey Ford and his fiance Allison Torkelson are set to get married in September, but never could they imagine they would be forced to find a new venue and caterer, just months before the wedding.

Ford says, last February, he and his soon-to-be wife coordinated with Bigfoot Bar and Grill, which was operated out of the Ramada Inn in Grand Forks, to plan their wedding. He says they wrote out a $1,400 deposit check to Bigfoot to secure catering and the use of the Ramada Inn banquet hall.

“They cashed it two to three weeks after that. Everything was fine. The communication was fine,” said Ford.

Although, everything did not turn out fine. Ford says he learned from social media that the business had closed.

“I found out on Facebook that they are splitting ways with Ramada. There was no communication there. I emailed them again saying, I found out through Facebook that you are splitting up. What’s the deal,” he said.

Ford says he learned of the closing through a posting on a Facebook group. The posting was from another soon-to-bride, who was having the same issue. Several screenshots were attached showing the woman’s many attempts to also contact Bigfoot to determine the fate of her wedding. The post accumulated more than 60 comments from others going through the same problem or those who have had less-than-desirable interactions with the business.

He also says there have been several attempts to contact Bigfoot’s owner since learning of the closure, but there has been little to no response.

“I’ve tried calling. I’ve tried emailing. My dad has been doing things on his end in Grand Forks to try and get in contact and we’ve just heard nothing.”

Not only was the couple out $1,400, they also had to find a new venue. All he wants now is to have the money refunded.

“It doesn’t feel good. $1,400 is a lot of money. That could go towards our wedding at the new place,” Ford said. “Having to find out through a third-party source that they are splitting and we don’t have a wedding. Don’t have a location and we had to go to other venues. That 1,400 would mean a lot.”

Google listed Bigfoot as permanently closed. Also, when visiting the business website, the word “closed” is plastered across the homepage.

According to an article from the Winnipeg Free Press, Bigfoot’s owner Ty Cox was facing deportation from Canada in 2014 after he allegedly scammed a charity for kids out of $7,200. It’s unclear if he was ever actually deported.

Our requests for comment from the owner of Bigfoot Bar and Grill have gone unanswered.

A representative from Ramada Inn confirmed Bigfoot was no longer operating in their hotel. The representative says they were not made aware of the full list of weddings scheduled. Although, they state the hotel will honor the commitment to host some weddings in certain situations.

If there are couples who have coordinated their weddings with Bigfoot and still wish to host their event at the Ramada, you can contact Assistant Manager Tiffany at (701) 203-1714 or by email.

