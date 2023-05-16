Cooking with Cash Wa
Durham report accuses the FBI of acting negligently in Trump investigation

The FBI says missteps identified by Durham have already been addressed.
John Durham
John Durham(U.S. Department of Justice via AP)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (Valley News Live) - Special counsel John Durham released his final report Monday, looking into the FBI’s decision to launch a full investigation into connections between Donald Trump’s campaign and Russia, during the 2016 election.

Essentially an investigation into an investigation, Durham was named by then-Attorney General William Barr, under the Trump administration, which the former president’s predicted would unveil the “crime of the century”.

The 300-page report is the result of a four-year investigation. Durham concluded the FBI did have reason to open a preliminary review but that that federal investigators did not have “any actual evidence of collusion” between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia before launching their review -- calling it “raw, unanalyzed and uncorroborated intelligence”.

“Based on the review of Crossfire Hurricane and related intelligence activities,” the document states, “we conclude that the Department and the FBI failed to uphold their important mission of strict fidelity to the law in connection with certain events and activities described in this report.”

Durham’s investigation led to prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.

The FBI, in response to the report, indicated that the missteps identified by Durham have already been addressed.

“The conduct in 2016 and 2017 that Special Counsel Durham examined was the reason that current FBI leadership already implemented dozens of corrective actions, which have now been in place for some time,” the statement said.

Durham’s report also reveals, in a footnote, that he interviewed Hillary Clinton in May 2022 as part of the probe -- investigating any potential effort by Clinton’s 2016 campaign to tie Donald Trump to Russia. However, Durham concluded that it “did not, all things considered, amount to a provable criminal offense.”

You can read the full report here.

