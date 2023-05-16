Cooking with Cash Wa
Conference Cmte. agrees to finalized cannabis bill

Minnesota lawmakers in a conference committee have finalized a bill to legalize adult-use cannabis in the state.
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
The committee ironed out differences in House and Senate bills which both passed their respective chambers in the last month.

The conference committee yesterday agreed to a two-pound personal possession limit and a tax rate of 10%.

Following the release of a full report on the bill, the jointly-amended version will go to back each chamber, with the House voting first.

The Minnesota legislative session ends on May 22.

