Clean up week results

Clean up week concludes for Fargo and West Fargo.
By Kjersti Maday
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Between Fargo and West Fargo, more than 2,000 tons of stuff was collected for this year’s cleanup weeks. Recycling Coordinator for the City of Fargo, Jen Pickett, says those numbers are consistent with previous years. The City of Fargo alone had 676 truckloads of collections sent to the city landfill.

Pickett says it’s a team effort within the City of Fargo Departments and area contractors to pull off clean up week.

If you missed clean up week or have any questions you can call the recycling office at 701-241-1449.

