Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducts three trainings at Bonanzaville

By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting law enforcement training at Bonanzaville (1351 Main Ave. W).

Officials say it will happen today, tomorrow, and next Tuesday. All training times are 5:30 pm - 9:30 pm. The Sheriff says to not be alarmed if you see heavy law enforcement or hear simulated gunfire near Bonanzaville during those timeframes.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

