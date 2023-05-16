Canadian Wildfire Smoke Filtering the Sunshine

TONIGHT - WEDNESDAY:

We have had sunny skies today across the region, but it has been very filtered sun due to the smoky haze of Canadian wildfires. Overall, air quality at the surface has not been majorly impacted as most of the smoke remains aloft. However, those who are highly sensitive to air pollution such as those with heart/lung disease, the elderly, and small children may want to limit time outdoors tonight and tomorrow.

Speaking of fire and smoke - we do have near-critical fire weather for much of the region due to very low humidity. Be extra cautious with outdoor burning.

Temperatures for this evening remain mild and above average, although a few degrees cooler than expected for some due to the smoke obscuring the full warming potential of the sun.

Heading into Wednesday, there will be increasing cloud cover and increasing wind. Humidity will also be increasing, therefore decreasing the fire weather concern.

Wind for the first half of the day, ahead of a cold front, will be southerly. As the front passes through, winds shift northwesterly and become gusty. The wind shift will help to clear our the wildfire smoke.

The front also brings on the chance of rain and thundershowers from west to east in the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not anticipated.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

THURSDAY: Chances for rain showers on Thursday as the area of low pressure exits the region. Expect winds out of the North-Northwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday. Highs will be much cooler in the 60s.

FRIDAY-SUNDAY: Friday we will have decreasing winds on. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us. Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s. We do have another chance for some rain as we get in the middle portion of next week. Just some regular ran showers, nothing severe to be worried about. Temperatures will remain above average with mostly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.