Almost time to make a splash! Fargo Parks to open outdoor pools early next month

Swimming pool(KVLY)
By Alix Larsen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s almost time to make a splash at the Fargo Park District’s outdoor pools. Officials say all of the pools are set to open on June 5th. This includes the Davies, Madison, Roger G. Gress Northside and Southwest pools.

The park district says they aren’t feeling the heat of the lifeguard shortage. They say a 75% return rate of lifeguards from last season, and they are feeling comfortable where they’re at for staffing at the pools.

Meanwhile, construction at the old Island Park Pool started up last week, and construction will continue through the summer. Officials say it’s slated to be completed by fall of 2024, and they’re looking forward to a grand re-opening of the pool for the 2025 season!

For more information on the Fargo Parks outdoor pools, click here.

