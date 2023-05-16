Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be grounded

There is currently a proposal by the National Parks Service and the Federal Trade Aviation Administration seeking public input on whether air tours for Mount Rushmore and the Badlands should be eliminated.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.
Aerial tours of Mount Rushmore could soon be gone.(Juliana Alford)
By Juliana Alford
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - When visitors come to Mount Rushmore, they have the option of viewing the monument from a helicopter, which soon could be gone.

There is currently a proposal by the National Parks Service and the Federal Trade Aviation Administration seeking public input on whether air tours for Mount Rushmore and the Badlands should be eliminated.

“If reductions need to be made then we’re open to reductions, certainly not open to elimination,” said Mark Schlaefli, owner of Black Hills Aerial Adventures.

Black Hills Aerial Adventures has been operating in South Dakota for 30 years and said they would have liked to have been part of the beginning processes.

“Every single day of the week we fly people that have disabilities, too old potentially, age becomes an issue, and mobility becomes an issue, and the very young. All of those become passengers of ours, that we can then provide that personal experience too,” said Schlaefli.

Currently, Black Hills Aerial Adventures and one other company in Spearfish are allowed to fly within 5 thousand flights per year in the boundaries of Mount Rushmore, and as of right now, there are few restrictions when flying over the national parks in South Dakota.

However, the Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, says there should be restrictions on flights over the National Parks.

“When there is a conflict between uses and protecting those resources, natural quiet, decent solitude, etc., then conservation is supposed to be predominant. So, there supposed to air on the side of limiting uses in order to protect visitor experience opportunities and resources,” said Mike Murray, The Coalition to Protect Americas National Parks.

Right now, the National Parks Service and the FAA are seeking public input to draft an air tour management plan for Mount Rushmore.

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull
Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks

Latest News

Zebra mussels
Zebra mussel mitigation a top priority for ANS awareness week
Dog attack
Police: Dog shot and killed after multiple attacks in Grand Forks
Free dog adoptions
Free dog adoptions at Homeward Animal Shelter
Employees put out clothing and other items.
Local thrift store set to close