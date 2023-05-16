Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Free Shred Events
Fargo Joblist

1,400 tons hauled as Fargo’s 2023 cleanup weeks conclude

Fargo Cleanup Week
Fargo Cleanup Week(KVLY)
By Jourden Redmond
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was another busy week for Fargo as they wrapped up their 2023 cleanup weeks.

The event concluded with 1,400 tons of curbside collections and 50 tons of transfer station collections.

In total 676 truckloads were taken to the landfill, 2,043 tires were collected, 692 freon-containing units and 182 washers and dryers were also collected.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File graphic of an ambulance.
Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack
Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull
Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks

Latest News

The Original Bar and Nightclub in Minot, ND
Popular Fargo band addresses deadly shooting at ND bar performance
Utility billing errors cost West Fargo $1.25 million in taxpayer money
NDT – Top Talkers – May 16
NDT – Top Talkers – May 16
NDT - Local Artist Album Release Party - May 16
NDT - Local Artist Album Release Party - May 16