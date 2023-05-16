1,400 tons hauled as Fargo’s 2023 cleanup weeks conclude

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It was another busy week for Fargo as they wrapped up their 2023 cleanup weeks.

The event concluded with 1,400 tons of curbside collections and 50 tons of transfer station collections.

In total 676 truckloads were taken to the landfill, 2,043 tires were collected, 692 freon-containing units and 182 washers and dryers were also collected.

