Warm and Sunny to Start Our Week

NEXT 24 HOURS:

We were waking up a bit chilly this morning. Temperatures are sitting around the upper 40s and low 50s. The best part though is the clear skies and light winds! And this will stay true for us for most of the day as temperatures will increase for the low 80s!

Looking into the evening, the although the temperatures decrease, we still will continue to have calm skies. The slightly breezy winds will aso decrease. This evening is going to be a picture perfect evening. Perfect for some Redhawks opening Baseball!

Overnight will be calm once again with the calm winds. We do get some clouds to try and enter the mix for areas of our Northern and Southern counties. However this won’t stop our morning temperatures from still getting to the 60s and 50s for when you wake up. Tomorrow will be much like today is so get out and enjoy it before the Rain arrive later this week.

EXTENDED FORECAST:

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be just about as warm as Monday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with sunny skies and light winds. It looks to be the best days of the week with sunny skies. The humidity will be low, and that will present a potential fire danger on Monday.

WEDNESDAY-FRIDAY: Wednesday we are out of that fire Weather watch and see that humidity increasing due to our next weather system approaching. With it, cloudy skies and chances for showers and temps falling on Wednesday afternoon into the upper 60s. Chances for rain on Thursday as the area of low pressure exits the region. Expect winds out of the North-Northwest at 10-20 mph on Thursday with decreasing winds on Friday. It will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s for most of us.

SATURDAY-TUESDAY: Saturday will be partly to mostly sunny with temps approaching the low 70s for most. A quiet weather pattern starts to take hold with limited chances for precipitation over the extended period. Expect highs near normal with afternoon highs in the low 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

