Two accused of trafficking drugs from Spirit Lake to Fargo and Grand Forks

Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull
Cassandra Reiger and Delson Bull(Lake Region Law Enforcement Center)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are facing drug and weapons-related charges after selling meth to a confidential informant, and then trying to traffic drugs from the Spirit Lake Reservation to Fargo and Grand Forks.

Court documents say on May 3, a confidential informant purchased nearly 3.75 grams of methamphetamine from Cassandra Reiger at her home in Devils Lake. Then on May 9, law enforcement conducted surveillance of Reiger driving a rental car from the Spirit Lake Nation to Fargo and Grand Forks.

Reiger was pulled over on Highway 2 and arrested for delivery of meth. Her passenger, Delson Bull, was also arrested. Court documents say a drug-detecting K9 sniffed out two bundles of M30 pills. Officers discovered approximately 50 suspected fentanyl pills.

During a search of the vehicle, officers also found a stolen handgun, ammunition, a meth pipe and a digital scale. Reiger and Bull both denied any of the items seized were theirs.

Reiger is charged with delivery of a controlled substance (meth), possession with intent to deliver fentanyl with a firearm, possession of stolen property (firearm) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (meth). Bull is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession with intent to delivery fentanyl with a firearm, possession of stolen property (firearm) and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (fentanyl).

Bond hearings for Reiger and Bull were held on Monday, May 15.

