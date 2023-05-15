Cooking with Cash Wa
Trees see tissue damage from animals due to long winter in ND

By Bella Kraft
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are finally starting to get some spring color. But some trees might not be sprouting their leaves due to bark and tissue damage from animals.

”That snow accumulation and just the prevalent snow coverage we had all year. Animals were able to get higher up on trees and chew off the bark,” said NDSU Extension Horticulture Agent Kelsey Deckert.

Animals start gnawing to get into the nutrient-rich tissue during long winters. Damage is more significant this year.

”It’s a lot more evident, whether it is from people being stir crazy and paying more attention that things are starting to green up and you are seeing a lot of damage. But I think there is probably more damage than we normally see,” said Bismarck City Forester Doug Wiles.

Trees with one damaged spot are likely to survive. But when the bark is completely stripped all the way around, it’s a different story. Deckert says even though your tree might leaf out this year, it is highly likely it will eventually die.

”But the fact they’ve stripped that bark and damaged that tissue, that has actually stopped the flow of nutrients throughout the tree,” said Deckert.

Wiles has seen a completely stripped tree survive just once, but because of that, he says the city will hold off on cutting down trees until they’re sure.

”But quite likely we are going to be removing crab apple trees and other smaller trees that got some damage this winter,” said Wiles.

Wiles says this fall you can put a quarter-inch hardware cloth or granular or spray repellants around the base of the trees to protect them.

Animals that strip bark from trees include rabbits, squirrels, beavers, and occasionally deer and voles.

