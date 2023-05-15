Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A young child was rushed to the hospital after a dog attack in Beltrami County, MN.

The sheriff’s dept. says on Thursday, May 11 around 9:45 a.m. they were called to a home near Cass Lake for a report of a 3-year-old attacked by a dog.

The child’s mother says they were playing in the yard when a dog came over and attacked the toddler. The child has severe injuries and was eventually flown to a Fargo hospital. The child’s current condition is unknown.

Authorities eventually found the dog in question and detained the animal.

