Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Toddler flown to Fargo hospital after dog attack

File graphic of an ambulance.
File graphic of an ambulance.(Gray News, file image)
By Jordan Schroeer
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS LAKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A young child was rushed to the hospital after a dog attack in Beltrami County, MN.

The sheriff’s dept. says on Thursday, May 11 around 9:45 a.m. they were called to a home near Cass Lake for a report of a 3-year-old attacked by a dog.

The child’s mother says they were playing in the yard when a dog came over and attacked the toddler. The child has severe injuries and was eventually flown to a Fargo hospital. The child’s current condition is unknown.

Authorities eventually found the dog in question and detained the animal.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Minnesota State Flag
Minnesota Senate passes public safety package with universal background checks, “red flag” law

Latest News

NEWMAN OUTDOOR FIELD
FM RedHawks to take on Winnipeg Goldeyes for home opener
NDT – Top Talkers – May 15
NDT – Top Talkers – May 15
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - May 15
Valley Today 6am Part 3 - May 15
Man Arrested After Vandalism to Moorhead Restaurant
Man Arrested After Vandalism to Moorhead Restaurant