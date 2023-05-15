Three family members face multiple charges in Moorhead drug crime case

MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - Three family members made their first court appearance in a major drug case Monday.

Jessica Aaron Flynn and Raymond William Flynn both face charges of Aggravated First Degree Sale of a Methamphetamine and Aggravated First Degree Sale of Fentanyl. Raymond’s brother Kevin Michael Flynn also faces 4 felony charges. All three are from Moorhead.

Court documents say, on June 6th, 2022 a suspicious package was discovered at the Moorhead Post Office addressed to Raymond Flynn. In the package law enforcement say they found approximately three pounds of methamphetamine and approximately 215 grams of blue in color M30 pills. The package came from Yuma, Arizona.

Court documents also say that the next day, Raymond and his wife Jessica Flynn arrived at the Post Office. An undercover agent gave Raymond the package containing 175 grams of methamphetamine, and both were taken into custody.

Police say after they were questioned another package was seized containing approximately 1,326.8 grams of methamphetamine and 1,906 M30 pills.

Raymond’s brother Kevin Flynn faces two counts of First Degree Sale and two counts of Aggravated Controlled Substance crime.

In May of 2022 Moorhead police say they were alerted by a Reliable Confidential Informant that they had met a man name “Mike” who was selling methamphetamine, M30 pills and heroin. On May 23, 2022, the RCI arranged to purchase an ounce of meth from Mike for $750. A second purchase was later arranged for May 26, 2022 that purchase tested positive for methamphetamine and weighed 85 grams.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.