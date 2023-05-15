As teardown looms, future unknown for business owners at South Plaza Mall

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are several question marks for business owners in south Fargo as new construction and the inevitable teardown of a longtime strip mall inches closer.

The South Plaza Mall on16th Ave. and S. University Dr. will soon be called BLOC once it’s re-developed into a $30 million apartment, parking and commercial building in 2024.

Today, rent is reasonable for the businesses still inside the plaza, but shop owners say when the new building goes up, their monthly payments will double, triple, or even quadruple.

“Too much for us. So, I don’t know,” Mike Chen, owner of The Great Wall said.

“For as much space as we need, I don’t want to pay that much per square foot for rent,” Kip Marvig, Comic Junction’s owner said.

That price hike has already prompted many former tenants to find a new home somewhere else in the metro, and Marvig says his shop will likely follow suit.

“The one thing about all of the new development is it doesn’t give places for smaller businesses to move into because if you don’t have the big money or the big backing, you can’t afford the rent that the new developments are asking. You have to find an older place,” Marvig said.

As for the Great Wall restaurant, Chen says they’re not sure what’s next. He says it makes them sad to think about leaving the neighborhood its called home for more than three decades.

“Our reputation is good. So, I don’t know if we move to a new place, if business will be down or not,” he said.

For those at the plaza who make the move to the new building, shop owners say businesses would have to shut down for nearly two months which they say isn’t feasible.

“So, who can help us? We don’t know that. We hope the owners can help us,” Chen said.

And while question marks remain, both say one thing is for sure; They don’t want to close for good..

“We’ve been doing it since 1981. I don’t plan on stopping!” Marvig smiled.

Redevelopment of the South Plaza is being spearheaded by Fargo-based Craig Properties. We reached out for comment to see if its leaders plan to help in relocation reimbursements for tenants, but they were unavailable for comment Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.