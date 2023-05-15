Search underway for High-Risk Sex Offender with ties to Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple authorities are searching for a high-risk sex offender who removed his monitoring bracelet and cannot be located.

According to the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, 31 year-old Shawn Johnston, was last seen wearing black jeans, a red t-shirt, and black shoes leaving the Lake Region Reentry Center in Devils Lake around 1:06 a.m., on May 15.

Officials say that Johnston is 6′1″,155 pounds with brown eyes and short black hair.

Johnston was living in Devils Lake, however, he has ties to Grand Forks and may be returning there.

Johnston is currently on probation for failure to register as a sexual offender (Class C Felony) with Burleigh County District Court.

If you have any information about Johnston’s whereabouts you should contact your local law enforcement agency.

