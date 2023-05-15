Red River Zoo welcomes new baby White-Naped Crane

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s an abundance of cuteness at the Red River Valley Zoo!

The zoo has officially welcomed it’s newest member, a White-Naped Crane that just hatched recently.

The hatching is the first of its kind in the zoo’s history!

Zoo officials say that efforts to make an egg and have it hatch have been going on for 25 years.

The mother in the exhibit was brought in three years ago and is currently sitting on top of another egg. Zoo keepers are closely monitoring the progress of the second egg.

As for the new baby’s name, the Zoo says that they may hold a naming competition to decide it.

