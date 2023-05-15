Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist

Red River Zoo welcomes new baby White-Naped Crane

For the first time in the Zoo's history, a baby White-Naped Crane has been hatched.
For the first time in the Zoo's history, a baby White-Naped Crane has been hatched.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There’s an abundance of cuteness at the Red River Valley Zoo!

The zoo has officially welcomed it’s newest member, a White-Naped Crane that just hatched recently.

The hatching is the first of its kind in the zoo’s history!

Zoo officials say that efforts to make an egg and have it hatch have been going on for 25 years.

The mother in the exhibit was brought in three years ago and is currently sitting on top of another egg. Zoo keepers are closely monitoring the progress of the second egg.

As for the new baby’s name, the Zoo says that they may hold a naming competition to decide it.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missouri animal rescuers say a dog was recently brought to them shaved with swastikas drawn on...
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
Missouri officials said a 1-year-old girl was hit and killed by a train.
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Kevin Wright
Man arrested for damaging Moorhead Taco Johns
A man reeled in an Oklahoma state record 118-pound bighead carp from Grand Lake.
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrated a record-breaking 31 years of life.
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday

Latest News

Jade Presents
Jade Presents asking Fargo City Commission to increase number of outdoor noise permits
Lane closures in Moorhead over the next two weeks
Prairie Hills Estates 5th Addition
City of Hawley welcomes new residential development
Neil Dolan
UPDATE: Former Clearwater Co. deputy, camp counselor sentenced to 30 years in years-long sexual abuse cases