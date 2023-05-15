Cooking with Cash Wa
Minnesota man arrested after standoff in Wadena County cemetery

The Attorney’s Office is reviewing the incident for formal charges.
(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Kortney Lockey
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WADENA COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing several charges, after authorities say he burned down a structure and later fired shots at officers in a Wadena County cemetery over the weekend.

Around 3:35 p.m. Saturday, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was called to a structure fire in North Germany Township. Fire officials say the structure was a total loss, and no one was hurt.

During an investigation, law enforcement officers learned the fire may have been intentionally set by a man who had fled the scene. Witnesses told police the man threatened the complainant and his son with a firearm.

Authorities say the began a search and about an hour later, found 47-year-old Jason Goble of Lakeville, Minnesota at the Sebeka West Cemetery in Red Eye Township.

When officers reached Goble, they say he got a firearm from his vehicle and fired off three rounds. Officers retreated, called for back up and a shelter in place went out to people in the area.

The Wadena/Hubbard SWAT team was sent in, as law enforcement monitored Goble with a drone, authorities say. A short time later, SWAT entered the cemetery and Goble took off running through the woods.

Officers had set up a perimeter and were able to arrest Goble.

He was then taken to an area hospital for a medical evaluation. He’s been cleared and is being held in the Wadena County Jail on arson, assault and reckless discharge of a firearm charges.

