Skip to content
Cooking with Cash Wa
Cream of the Crop
Lend A Hand Up
Ask an Attorney
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist
Weather
Sports
Video
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
KVLY Livestream
Flooding
What's On
Contests
Closings
Request Closings Login
Home
News
Regional
National
International
Entertainment
Economy
Education
Environment
Flooding
Health
Honor Flight
Price Watch
Science
State Politics
Technology
Whistleblower Hotline
Special Reports
Livestreams
KVLY Livestream
Election Results
Election Home
Weather
Maps
River Levels
Road Conditions
Interactive Radar
Closings & Delays
Power Outage Map
Skycam Network
Weather Kid
Headlines
Sports
Scoreboard
Bison Huddle
UND Corner
Sports Videos
Stats & Predictions
About Us
Meet the Team
News/Weather App Support
Valley News Live Jobs
Meet the Sales Team
Invest In Your Valley
VNL Ad Solutions
Video
Greece Island Hopper
Fargo Joblist
North Dakota Today
Valley Today
Cream of the Crop
Cooking with Cash Wa
Ask an Attorney
Programming
Rides with Jay Thomas
Community
Community Calendar
What's On
NBC
CBS All Access
CW
MeTV
Heroes & Icons
Contests
VNL Deals
Submit Photos & Video
Local Steals and Deals
Circle Country Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Midwest Grill'n
Mr. Food
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
6 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Mental Health Moments
Mental Health Moments
(Mental Health Moments)
By
David Spofford
Published: May. 15, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
Updated: 2 hours ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Coming soon
Links
Website
Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.
Most Read
3-month-old puppy found shaved with swastikas on body, rescuers say
1-year-old struck, killed by train, officials say
Man sets state record with 118-pound bighead carp
Bobi, the world’s oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Minnesota Senate passes public safety package with universal background checks, “red flag” law
Latest News
2023 Home of Economy & Docu Shred Shredding Event
Meet the Sales Team
Closings Link
Cream of the Crop Form